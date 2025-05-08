Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Feelings Clear About Russell Westbrook
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Denver Nuggets by a score of 149-106 to take Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The series is now tied up at 1-1.
After the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about Russell Westbrook (who is among the most beloved players in Thunder history).
Gilgeous-Alexander: "The ovation is beautiful. The things he's done for this city and this organization, he deserves it no matter what. And what he's done for the game, period, has been special. Just because he's on the other team doesn't change anything."
Westbrook was given a standing ovation during Game 1.
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "Standing ovation for Westbrook here as he checks in to Game 1 in OKC"
However, Westbrook was then booed during Game 2.
Via Shelburne: "My how things have changed. Fans here in OKC are booing Westbrook. First, after he made a jumper to stop the Thunder run. Then when he stepped in to defend Jokic after he took a bump from Jaylin Williams and got a T from Scott Foster. Then again after he hit a 3."
Westbrook finished the loss with 19 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he went off for 34 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 11/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night (at Ball Arena in Denver).