Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement
On Wednesday evening, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the OKC Thunder to a 118-112 victory over the Celtics in Boston.
The All-Star guard finished with 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about the Celtics.
Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t Celtics on CLNS): "They don't flinch or budge... They are confident, and they know what they're trying to accomplish out there on both ends of the floor and they do it at a confident, high level and I think that's what makes them so good."
If the Thunder are able to make a run to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are a team that they would have an excellent chance of facing.
Via ESPN's Marc J. Spears: "The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander logo was posted Batman style on some landmark spots in Boston tonight, including the Celtics’ home arena after the big Thunder win."
Gilgeous-Alexander is seen by many as the frontrunner to win the 2025 MVP Award.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the 7th player EVER to record 60 straight games with 20+ PTS in a single season, joining:
Kevin Durant (64, 2015-16)
Kobe Bryant (62, 2005-06)
Michael Jordan (69, 1990-91)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (62, 1971-72)
Wilt Chamberlain (80, 1961-62 & 1963-64)
Oscar Robertson (76, 1963-64)
Historic company."