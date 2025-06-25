Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Viral Instagram Post After OKC Thunder Win NBA Title
On Sunday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder won the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the Game 7 victory with 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/27 from the field in 40 minutes.
After the game (on Wednesday), the All-Star guard made a post to Instagram that had 160,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
He wrote: "I spent the last few days thinking and while I reflected,
I accepted,
that half of the opinions on our trajectory were rooted in resentment.
It was infront of your face all year,
But you chose to neglect it.
The more milestones we reached,
The more people disrespected.
They tried to say we were too young,
Hating on how we were connected.
Predicted our downfall every step of the way
& when we succeeded they acted like it was expected.
We ignored the noise,
They said i was being nonchalant bc I never would address it,
Why would I shed light on rage bait and misdirection?
I’d rather be the reason that you stand corrected.
Staring at the Larry O.,
my only competition is the man in the reflection..
2"
Gilgeous-Alexander finished his historic season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% fromn the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.