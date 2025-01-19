Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Official Injury Status For Nets-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Brookyn Nets in Oklahoma.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Joel Lorenzi of Oklahoman Sports: "Jalen Williams is questionable (right hip strain), joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who remains listed as questionable (right wrist sprain) ahead of tonight’s game versus Brooklyn."
Gilgeous-Alexander is having an incredible year with averages of 31.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via StatMuse: "Shai this season:
— 32/5/6/2/1
— 1st in points
— 1st in +/-
— 2nd in steals
— 3rd in stocks
— Best player on 1 seed
Building a strong MVP case."
The Thunder are coming off a 106-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (without Gilgeous-Alexander).
They are still the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-7 record in 41 games.
At home, the Thunder have gone 18-2 in the 20 games they have hosted in Oklahoma City.
Via @ThunderFocus: "The Thunder are winning the Shai minutes with a HISTORIC +17.5 net rating
121.2 ORTG & 103.6 DRTG
Without Shai on the court, they are now losing their minutes with a -0.39 net rating
106.2 ORTG & 106.6 DRTG
Nuts offensive floor raising by SGA this season"
Meanwhile, the Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-28 record in 42 games.