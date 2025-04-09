Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out.
The potential 2025 MVP is averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Via Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace all listed as OUT tonight as Phoenix, as well as those who’ve remained on the injury report for at least a week.
Jaylin Williams is available."
The Thunder are coming off a 136-120 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 42 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season:
32.7 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.4 APG
2.7 STL + BLK
52/38/90%
Every 30-PPG scorer on a 65-win team in NBA history won MVP in the same season."
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 65-14 record in 79 games.
They are 29-8 in the 37 games they have played on the road away from Oklahoma City.
Following the Suns, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.