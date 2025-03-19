Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Official Status For 76ers-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for rest.
Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire (on Tuesday): "The Thunder's injury report for tomorrow's game Sixers:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is out
Jalen Williams (hip strain) is out
Lu Dort (hip soreness) is out
Cason Wallace (shoulder strain) is questionable
Isaiah Hartenstein (back spasms) is questionable
Ousmane Dieng (calf strain) is out"
Gilgeous-Alexander is having a fantastic season with averages of 33.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via NBA History: "Only 2 players in the last 40 years have recorded 30+ PTS in 40+ games over 3 consecutive seasons:
Michael Jordan
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander"
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 56-12 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the 7th player EVER to record 60 straight games with 20+ PTS in a single season, joining:
Kevin Durant (64, 2015-16)
Kobe Bryant (62, 2005-06)
Michael Jordan (69, 1990-91)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (62, 1971-72)
Wilt Chamberlain (80, 1961-62 & 1963-64)
Oscar Robertson (76, 1963-64)
Historic company."