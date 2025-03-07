Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Official Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game
On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out.
Via Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) listed out for Friday."
Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via Real Sports: "Most PPG without free throws this season:
24.7 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
24.6 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
23.9 — Nikola Jokic
22.2 — Anthony Edwards"
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 51-11 record in 62 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won five straight).
Following the Trail Blazers, the Thunder will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Denver Nuggets.
At home, they are 26-4 in 30 games.
Via StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander since All-Star break:
34.8 PPG
5.0 RPG
7.1 APG
55/51/90%
278 PTS in 283 MIN."
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-35 record in 63 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Thunder, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Sunday night when they return home to host Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons in Oregon.