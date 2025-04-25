Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Quote Went Viral After Thunder-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 114-108 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Thunder overcame a 29-point deficit.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "THUNDER STRIKE BACK IN THE SECOND HALF ⚡️
OKC completes the largest halftime comeback in NBA playoff history to take a 3-0 lead over the Grizzlies!"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the win with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/26 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard made a statement that went viral on social media.
Gilgeous-Alexander: "They built a 29-point lead in a half, so we knew all we had to do was build our own 29-point lead. If they could build it, we can erase it."
The Thunder have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can sweep the Grizzlies with a victory on Saturday.
Via Michael Martin: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Sam Presti here today at Thunder practice.
OKC tomorrow in Game 4 will look to clinch a second round birth with a sweep of the Grizzlies."
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an incredible regular season.
The All-Star guard finished with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 NBA Scoring Champion... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander!
1st Canadian born player to win scoring title
Most PPG in Thunder history
5th scoring champ this century to shoot 50+% from the field"