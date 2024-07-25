Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts To Andrew Nembhard News
Andrew Nembhard is coming off a productive sophomore season in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers.
He finished the year with averages of 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nembhard agreed to a contract extension with Indiana.
Via Wojnarowski: "Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has agreed on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani of @LifeSportsAgncy tell ESPN. Deal is maximum allowable over that term for one of the breakout players of the 2024 NBA playoffs."
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently teammates with Nembhard on the Canadian Men's Basketball team.
Gilgeous-Alexander sent out a post to his Instagram story with a reaction to the news (h/t Alex Adams of BehindthePlayPodcast).
Gilgeous-Alexander wrote: "Told yall... Greatest passer ever"
He is referring to recent comments he made about attributes for the ideal basketball player.
Via Global Sports News: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is creating the perfect player.
🔥 Scoring: Kobe Bryant 👀 Passing: Andrew Nembhard 🔒 Defense: Lu Dort 🧠 Basketball IQ: Chris Paul 🚀 Athleticism: LeBron James"
Nembhard helped the Pacers finish as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season.
On the other hand, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.