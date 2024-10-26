Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts To Chet Holmgren's Instagram Post After Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder opened up their season with a matchup against the Nuggets in Denver.
The Thunder made a statement by winning 102-87 against the 2023 NBA Champions.
After the game, Chet Holmgren made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes.
Holmgren captioned his post: "1/82"
One person who left a comment was his superstar teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander wrote: "🤝🏾"
The Thunder clearly have incredible chemistry on (and off) the floor.
Holmgren finished the victory with 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He is in his second year in the NBA, and many believe he is on the verge of becoming an All-Star.
Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 11/24 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
He has established himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
Last year, the former Kentucky star averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.
The Thunder will play their second game of the season on Saturday evening when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Last season, they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.