Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts To Josh Giddey's Instagram Post After Trade
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in a deal for Alex Caruso.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso."
Following the deal, Giddey made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt caption.
There were over 120,000 likes on his post in less than seven hours.
Giddey wrote: "Okc… thank you for EVERYTHING. To the city for embracing me from Day 1. To Mr Bennett, Sam & Mark for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of my being an NBA player, I am forever grateful. My brothers, who I got to share the floor with for 3 years. the best group of guys I could’ve imagined. Stuck with me through the very high highs & the very low lows. You guys know the real me. I am forever in debt to Oklahoma and no words will do justice to how much the city & the organization mean to me and my family. 🤍"
One person who left a comment on Giddey's post was Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
His comment had over 8,000 likes.
Gilgeous-Alexander's comment: "😢😢😢"
Giddey spent the first three years of his career with Oklahoma City, so he had been teammates with Gilgeous-Alexander for a good amount of time.
They are coming off an excellent season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
However, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.