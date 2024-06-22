Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts To Josh Giddey's Instagram Post After Trade

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) commented on Josh Giddey's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in a deal for Alex Caruso.

Via The Chicago Bulls: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso."

Following the deal, Giddey made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

There were over 120,000 likes on his post in less than seven hours.

Giddey wrote: "Okc… thank you for EVERYTHING. To the city for embracing me from Day 1. To Mr Bennett, Sam & Mark for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of my being an NBA player, I am forever grateful. My brothers, who I got to share the floor with for 3 years. the best group of guys I could’ve imagined. Stuck with me through the very high highs & the very low lows. You guys know the real me. I am forever in debt to Oklahoma and no words will do justice to how much the city & the organization mean to me and my family. 🤍"

One person who left a comment on Giddey's post was Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His comment had over 8,000 likes.

Gilgeous-Alexander's comment: "😢😢😢"

SGA Comment
SGA Comment / Josh Giddey's Instagram

Giddey spent the first three years of his career with Oklahoma City, so he had been teammates with Gilgeous-Alexander for a good amount of time.

They are coming off an excellent season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

However, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.