Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals His Favorite NBA Player Of All Time

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a big Kobe Bryant fan.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best five players in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is coming off a regular season where he won the MVP Award (at 26).

In addition, the Thunder are also in the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to making a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Before Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander met with the media.

He revealed that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is his favorite player of all time.

Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints): "That's probably my favorite player of all time. I never got the chance to meet him... Not only me, kids all across the world, his influence has gone through the roof. His legacy will be remembered forever."

Bryant retired after the 2016 season, so he was never able to go up against the Thunder superstar.

He spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

They won five NBA Championships in that span.

Via StatMuse (in 2023): "Kobe once did this in back-to-back-to-back-to-back games:

65 PTS
50 PTS
60 PTS
50 PTS

He put up 40/6/5 in 13 games that month."

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.

Via The NBA on June 6: "Shai (38 pts in G1) became the 11th player in NBA history with 12 or more 30+ point games in a single postseason!

The others:

Allen Iverson
Elgin Baylor
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Hakeem Olajuwon
Jerry West
Kawhi Leonard
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O’Neal"

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.