Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals His Favorite NBA Player Of All Time
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best five players in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is coming off a regular season where he won the MVP Award (at 26).
In addition, the Thunder are also in the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Before Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander met with the media.
He revealed that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is his favorite player of all time.
Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints): "That's probably my favorite player of all time. I never got the chance to meet him... Not only me, kids all across the world, his influence has gone through the roof. His legacy will be remembered forever."
Bryant retired after the 2016 season, so he was never able to go up against the Thunder superstar.
He spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
They won five NBA Championships in that span.
Via StatMuse (in 2023): "Kobe once did this in back-to-back-to-back-to-back games:
65 PTS
50 PTS
60 PTS
50 PTS
He put up 40/6/5 in 13 games that month."
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via The NBA on June 6: "Shai (38 pts in G1) became the 11th player in NBA history with 12 or more 30+ point games in a single postseason!
The others:
Allen Iverson
Elgin Baylor
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Hakeem Olajuwon
Jerry West
Kawhi Leonard
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O’Neal"