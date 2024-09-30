Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Thoughts On Josh Giddey Trade
Josh Giddey had been one of the best young stars on the Oklahoma City Thunder for each of his first three years in the NBA.
Over the offseason, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that landed them with 2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso.
Giddey had been coming off a year where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Thunder held media day in Oklahoma, and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about losing Giddey.
Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire: "SGA on the Giddey trade: "Bittersweet for sure... Josh helped our team in amazing ways. Josh was my backcourt mate for quite some time too... He'll flourish and be who he's supposed to be in this league.""
The Thunder finished last season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and swept the New Orleans Pelicans (before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round).
The addition of Caruso is expected to solidify the Thunder as arguably the best defensive team in the Western Conference.
He finished last year with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.
On October 24, the Thunder will open up the season with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.