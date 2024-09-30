Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Thoughts On Josh Giddey Trade

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about Josh Giddey getting traded from the Thunder to the Bulls.

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey had been one of the best young stars on the Oklahoma City Thunder for each of his first three years in the NBA.

Over the offseason, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that landed them with 2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso.

Giddey had been coming off a year where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.

Josh Giddey
Nov 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball down the court against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images / Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Thunder held media day in Oklahoma, and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about losing Giddey.

Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire: "SGA on the Giddey trade: "Bittersweet for sure... Josh helped our team in amazing ways. Josh was my backcourt mate for quite some time too... He'll flourish and be who he's supposed to be in this league.""

The Thunder finished last season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and swept the New Orleans Pelicans (before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round).

Oklahoma City Thunder
Jan 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) celebrate after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The addition of Caruso is expected to solidify the Thunder as arguably the best defensive team in the Western Conference.

He finished last year with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.

Alex Caruso
Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) shoots the basketball over Miami Heat guard Delon Wright (4) in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On October 24, the Thunder will open up the season with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

