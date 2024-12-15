Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Rockets-Thunder NBA Cup
On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas, Nevada (NBA Cup).
The Thunder won by a score of 111-96 to advance to the NBA Cup Finals where they will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block while shooting 8/21 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the superstar guard made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in one hour.
Gilgeous-Alexander captioned the post: "I don’t do the IG LIVES I’m just really live in real life"
In addition to all of the likes, there were over 1,000 comments.
Isaiah Hartenstein, Patrick Beverley, Jalen Williams and Darius Bazley were among the NBA players to leave a message on the post.
Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the best seven players in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star is now averaging an incredible 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in his first 25 games.
Via StatMuse: "Players with 700+ points:
— Shai
— Giannis
Playing against each other for the NBA Cup."
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 20-5 record in 25 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).