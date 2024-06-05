Shaquille O'Neal Admits He's Jealous Of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He retired after the 2010-11 season, and has become a very successful media personality for TNT.
Recently, O'Neal appeared on The Draymond Green Show and made an extremely honest comment.
O'Neal: "Ever since a youngster, jealousy motivates me. Jealous of Steph Curry. I wish I could f***ing shoot like that. I'm jealous of Klay I wish my jump shot was that motherf***ing pretty. I'm jealous of LeBron, he's almost a billionaire, I'm not. Instead of taking that jealousy and turning it into hate, It turns into motivation."
O'Neal was briefly teammates with James during the 2009-10 season.
However, he was no longer the superstar that he once was.
The team lost to Kevin Garnett and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
O'Neal's best years were with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
He won four NBA Championships with the Lakers and Heat and led the Magic to the Finals in 1995.
The 2000 MVP has career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field in 1,207 regular season games for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics.
In addition, O'Neal appeared in 216 NBA playoff games.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, O'Neal has a net worth of $500 million, while James has a net worth of $1.2 billion (via Forbes).