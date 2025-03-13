Shaquille O'Neal Makes Heartfelt Statement On Devastating NBA News
Earlier this week, the NBA world mourned the loss of Junior Bridgeman.
He spent 12 seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.
Via EBONY MAGAZINE: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of EBONY owner Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, a remarkable man of deep faith, husband, father, businessman, former NBA player, and a true pioneer of financial wisdom and success."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news, and one person who shared this thoughts was Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "I've patterned my whole business acumen after Junior Bridgeman... Everything that he did I tried to pattern after him. I actually just talked to him the other day... My condolences goes out to his partners... To his family, his daughter, his son, but this one definitely hit hard for me."
Bridgeman had career averages of 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 849 games.
He also appeared in 49 NBA playoff games for the Bucks.
Via Louisville Athletics: "Today we lost a legend and beloved member of the Louisville basketball family.
Junior Bridgeman leaves an unmatched legacy and we are forever grateful for the impact he’s made on our program, our university and our city.
We send our deepest condolences to the Bridgeman family and all who loved him."
As for O'Neal, he spent 19 years with the Lakers, Magic, Heat, Suns, Cavs and Celtics.