Shaquille O'Neal Reveals True Feelings About NBA Legend Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal spoke about his broadcast partner (and Phoenix Suns legend) Charles Barkley.

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; TNT broadcaster Shaquille O'Neal (left) and Charles Barkley talk during the 2013 NBA All-Star slam dunk contest at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are two of the best 25 players in NBA history.

Following their playing careers, they stayed huge stars as part of the NBA on TNT.

February 24, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; TNT anchor Kenny Smith introduces Team Shaq general manager Shaquille O'Neal and Team Chuck general manager Charles Barkley before the BBVA rising stars challenge at the Amway Center in Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Despite always playfully arguing with each other, O'Neal revealed his true feelings about Barkley (in an interview with Pivot Podcast).

O'Neal: "I love that mother f**ker... A lot of people may think we don't like each other, but it's two highly qualified people arguing."

O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

The four-time NBA Champion had averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field in 1,207 games.

Via NBA on ESPN: "4 NBA titles
3-time Finals MVP

7th in NBA history in points
14th in rebounds

Basketball HOF 2016"

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Barkley played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

The 1993 MVP had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.

Via @redapples: "Charles Barkley
Some of his best games in the Playoffs

56 PTS (27 in 1st Q), 14 REB
47 PTS, 12 REB
44 PTS, 24 REB (WCF GM7)
43 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST
38 PTS, 21 REB
35 PTS, 10 REB, 7 STL
34 PTS, 20 REB
31 PTS, 20 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL
30 PTS, 23 REB
21 PTS, 13 REB, 6 BLK"

