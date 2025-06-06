Shaquille O'Neal Reveals True Feelings About NBA Legend Charles Barkley
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are two of the best 25 players in NBA history.
Following their playing careers, they stayed huge stars as part of the NBA on TNT.
Despite always playfully arguing with each other, O'Neal revealed his true feelings about Barkley (in an interview with Pivot Podcast).
O'Neal: "I love that mother f**ker... A lot of people may think we don't like each other, but it's two highly qualified people arguing."
O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
The four-time NBA Champion had averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field in 1,207 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "4 NBA titles
3-time Finals MVP
7th in NBA history in points
14th in rebounds
Basketball HOF 2016"
On the other hand, Barkley played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.
The 1993 MVP had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.
Via @redapples: "Charles Barkley
Some of his best games in the Playoffs
56 PTS (27 in 1st Q), 14 REB
47 PTS, 12 REB
44 PTS, 24 REB (WCF GM7)
43 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST
38 PTS, 21 REB
35 PTS, 10 REB, 7 STL
34 PTS, 20 REB
31 PTS, 20 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL
30 PTS, 23 REB
21 PTS, 13 REB, 6 BLK"