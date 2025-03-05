Shaquille O'Neal's Steph Curry Statement Went Viral After Warriors-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 114-102 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
He finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 5/9 from the three-point range.
Via Bleacher Report: "Steph has won 10 STRAIGHT GAMES AT MSG
Hasn't lost in the Garden since Feb 2014"
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made a bold statement about Curry.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all time conversation... I played against Mike, played with Kobe, played against and with LeBron. They're all great, but at some point we're going to have put Steph Curry in that category."
O'Neal is one of the best 15 players in NBA history, so his opinion is extremely noteworthy.
There have been mixed reactions on his bold take.
Skip Bayless: "Shaq just said Steph belongs in the GOAT convo. HUH? Steph was awful Games 5/6/7 as Dubs blew 3-1 lead to Cavs, then begged KD to come save GSt from LeBron, which KD did in back-to-back Finals. Iggy was MVP of 1st Finals. Better than MJ? Please. Shaq more GOATISH than Steph."
@PrepTheftAuto: "Shaq’s talking about putting Steph in the top 5, and he’s right"
@ceejaytalksball: "Shaq knows greatness better than pretty much anyone. Steph Curry is one of the goat’s for sure"
@KenHeLive: "Shaq said Steph belongs in the goat convo and the rest of the set looked at him like he’s crazy. Lmao"