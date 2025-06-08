Shocking NBA Team Reportedly Considered Drafting Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James was among the most high-profile rookies in NBA history.
He was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one year at USC.
That said, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Boston Celtics considered selecting Bronny.
Mannix (on March 13): "I do believe that if LeBron just kind of backed all the way off and Rich Paul backed all the way off, that somebody would have drafted Bronny in the second round... There is a talen there and I do think that somebody in that second round would have taken a flyer on him... Boston almost drafted him... Ultimately, decided not to do it."
Before the draft, there had been a lot of rumors that Bronny's camp only wanted the Lakers to select him (to be with his father).
Bob Myers (via NBA on ESPN on June 27, 2024): "Rich Paul is calling teams, don't take Bronny James... If you take him, he's going to Australia."
Bronny finished his rookie NBA year with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
While teams around the league respected James and his family, it would have been interesting to see what would have happened if a team (other than the Lakers) had selected the 20-year-old guard.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune (on May 1): "LeBron and Bronny James hug Savannah James after their season-ending loss to the Wolves."