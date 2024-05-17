Shocking NBA Team Reportedly Interested In Bronny James
Bronny James will be among the most notable prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 19-year-old is coming off his freshman year at USC where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Recently, Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports reported that the Utah Jazz are a team who could have interest in selecting James.
Via Peek: "The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny James in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, sources told @YahooSports."
There has been speculation for years that LeBron James would want to play with Bronny.
Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to Bronny at the NBA Draft Combine and asked him about playing with his father.
James: "No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much."
As for Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Confernece with a 31-51 record.
The team was competitive, but they have now missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
A franchise like the Jazz would be a great place for Bronny to develop.