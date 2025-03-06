Should Kevin Durant Listen To NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony?
Kevin Durant is in the middle of his third season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
While Durant is still among the best 15 players in the NBA, the Suns are on the verge of missing the playoffs.
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony said he thinks that Durant should join the Washington Wizards.
Anthony (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "KD to the Wizards. I would like to see him in the Wizards... End it back home... Go to the Wizards, bring the energy back to D.C... Go back home."
When the 2025-26 season begins, Durant will already be 37.
Therefore, a team like the Wizards have not been mentioned as a possible destination.
That said, Durant is not a free agent, so the Suns would have to see what other teams are willing to offer.
If no good opportunity arises, then maybe Durant should consider what Anthony is saying.
The Wizards are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-49 record in 60 games.
That said, they have veterans such as Maclolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Jordan Poole and Marcus Smart.
In addition, the Wizards will have an excellent chance to land a player such as Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Durant has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors over 18 years in the NBA.
The All-Star forward is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.