Should The Boston Celtics Trade For Bronny James?
Bronny James is coming off a rookie season where he was constantly in the spotlight playing with the Los Angeles Lakers (and his father).
The former USC guard got limited playing time, and finished with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field in 27 games.
At just 20, Bronny has done a good job of handling the extra attention that he continues to receives from fans (and media critics).
That said, it may be better for Bronny to develop as a player with a different team.
Before the 2025 NBA Draft, Bill Simmons wanted the Boston Celtics to draft Bronny.
Even though there is no reported interest, the fit of Bronny in Boston would be intriguing.
He would still be able to play for one of the most iconic franchises (which would be good for his brand), but would be away from the pressure that comes with playing next to his father in Los Angeles.
In addition, the Celtics are also a team that has done a good job of developing talent.
From stars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to reserves like Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, the Celtics know how to get the most out of their roster.
Bronny could go back and forth between the Maine Celtics and Boston.
Bronny finished his first regular season in the G League with productive averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.