Should The Boston Celtics Trade For Bronny James?

Bronny James is going into his second NBA season with the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Bronny James is coming off a rookie season where he was constantly in the spotlight playing with the Los Angeles Lakers (and his father).

The former USC guard got limited playing time, and finished with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field in 27 games.

Bronny James
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends on the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At just 20, Bronny has done a good job of handling the extra attention that he continues to receives from fans (and media critics).

That said, it may be better for Bronny to develop as a player with a different team.

Before the 2025 NBA Draft, Bill Simmons wanted the Boston Celtics to draft Bronny.

Bronny James
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Even though there is no reported interest, the fit of Bronny in Boston would be intriguing.

He would still be able to play for one of the most iconic franchises (which would be good for his brand), but would be away from the pressure that comes with playing next to his father in Los Angeles.

In addition, the Celtics are also a team that has done a good job of developing talent.

From stars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to reserves like Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, the Celtics know how to get the most out of their roster.

Bronny could go back and forth between the Maine Celtics and Boston.

Bronny finished his first regular season in the G League with productive averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.

Ben Stinar
