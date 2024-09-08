Fastbreak

Significant Injury Update On Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons

Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported an update on Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he only appeared in 15 games due to injury.

He finished the season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field.

Injuries have limited him to just 57 games since the 2021 season.

Feb 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons (10) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Recently, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported a significant injury update on Simmons.

Lewis (via NetsDaily): "New coach Jordi Fernandez has been down to Florida to visit Simmons as he comes back from surgery for a herniated disk. He’s been cleared for 5-on-5 and should be ready for training camp once it starts next month."

When healthy, Simmons has been one of the best players in the NBA.

However, it's unclear if he will ever be able to return to his All-Star caliber form.

In three out of his first four seasons, Simmons made the All-Star Game (with the 76ers).

His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 games.

Simmons will likely be mentioned in a lot of trade rumors this season.

He only has one year left on his contract that will pay him $40.3 million.

Feb 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) battles to reach a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and guard Ochai Agbaji (30) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Right now, the Nets are entering into a major rebuilding mode.

