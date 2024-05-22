Significant Injury Update On Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
Ja Morant is coming off a year where he only appeared in nine games.
He served a 25-game suspension at the beginning of the year and then suffered an injury that ultimately ended his season.
Via Grizzlies PR on January 11: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent succesful surgery today to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.
Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate"
On Tuesday, head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about Morant (h/t Doc Holliday).
Jenkins: "Everything is going well. I think after the last update that I gave in the exit press conference, I mean Ja is the only one that I just think once June rolls around he's going to be pretty close to full-go on the court. Everything that everyone was dealing with towards the end of the season is in a good place right now."
Morant finished the nine games he played with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies finished the year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
Prior to missing the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Grizzlies had made the postseason for three straight seasons.
They reached the second round in 2022 and lost in the first round in 2021 and 2023.
If the Grizzlies are fully healthy in 2025, they will be a contender to be a top-six seed in the Western Conference.