Significant Injury Update On Memphis Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant

Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported an update on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Dec 31, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Ja Morant is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games.

That said, the former Murray State star still averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.

He had his season cut short due to injury.

Via Grizzlies PR on January 11: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent succesful surgery today to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

On Tuesday, Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported a massive update on Morant.

Via Cole: "Ja Morant has been fully cleared for all basketball activities. The Grizzlies star will now have three months to gear up for what should be a bounce-back season for himself and the team."

Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is already among the best point guards in the league.

The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 regular season games.

He has also led the Grizzlies to the NBA playoffs three times (19 games).

Mar 4, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies injured guard Ja Morant (12) during a time out during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries and finished the year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

