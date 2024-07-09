Significant Injury Update On Memphis Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant
Ja Morant is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games.
That said, the former Murray State star still averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.
He had his season cut short due to injury.
Via Grizzlies PR on January 11: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent succesful surgery today to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.
Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
On Tuesday, Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported a massive update on Morant.
Via Cole: "Ja Morant has been fully cleared for all basketball activities. The Grizzlies star will now have three months to gear up for what should be a bounce-back season for himself and the team."
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is already among the best point guards in the league.
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 regular season games.
He has also led the Grizzlies to the NBA playoffs three times (19 games).
Last season, the Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries and finished the year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.