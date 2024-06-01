Significant Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update Before Boston Celtics Play Mavs
Kristaps Porzingis is in his first season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has been one of the team's best players, but he has missed each of the previous ten games and been unable to play since the first round of the playoffs.
On Saturday, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed the latest on Porzingis (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Mazzulla on Saturday: "He did everything the team did. We'll go significantly harder tomorrow. Today was kind of moderate but he went through everything that the team did today."
While it's not the biggest news, the update from Mazzulla is enough to show that Porzingis is making real progress.
Porzingis sent out a post on X (earlier in the week) that indicated a return to action could be near.
Porzingis (translated to English): "Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season. I'll be back in line soon. See you in the finals ☘️ and then in the arena with your own 🇱🇻🙌"
Porzingis finished his first regular season with the Celtics averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and they beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be on June 6 in Boston.