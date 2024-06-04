Significant Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update Before NBA Finals
Kristaps Porzingis in his first year playing for the Boston Celtics.
He finished the regular season with fantastic averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
However, the 2018 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous ten games (he hasn't played since the first round).
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported a very positive update.
Via Charania: "Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis (calf) has completed multiple scrimmages in recent days and is expected to return to action for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Dallas on Thursday night barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porzingis has been sidelined since April 29."
Getting Porzingis back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals would likely provide a huge boost for Boston.
Even if he is not at full strength, he gives the Celtics a unique lineup that is highly challenging to guard.
Last week, Porzingis wrote a message on X that also indicated his return to the floor is near.
Porzingis on May 29 translated to English: "Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season. I'll be back in line soon. See you in the finals ☘️ and then in the arena with your own 🇱🇻🙌"
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and they beat the Miami Heat (five games), Cleveland Cavaliers (five games) and Indiana Pacers (sweep) in the first three rounds.