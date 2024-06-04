Fastbreak

Significant Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update Before NBA Finals

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the latest on Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics).

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) hangs on the rim after a dunk in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) hangs on the rim after a dunk in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis in his first year playing for the Boston Celtics.

He finished the regular season with fantastic averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

However, the 2018 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous ten games (he hasn't played since the first round).

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported a very positive update.

Via Charania: "Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis (calf) has completed multiple scrimmages in recent days and is expected to return to action for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Dallas on Thursday night barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porzingis has been sidelined since April 29."

Getting Porzingis back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals would likely provide a huge boost for Boston.

Even if he is not at full strength, he gives the Celtics a unique lineup that is highly challenging to guard.

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Porzingis wrote a message on X that also indicated his return to the floor is near.

Porzingis on May 29 translated to English: "Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season. I'll be back in line soon. See you in the finals ☘️ and then in the arena with your own 🇱🇻🙌"

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and they beat the Miami Heat (five games), Cleveland Cavaliers (five games) and Indiana Pacers (sweep) in the first three rounds.

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.