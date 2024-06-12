Fastbreak

Significant Los Angeles Lakers Player Will Be A Free Agent

Taurean Prince will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes of Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) pictured at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Taurean Prince is coming off his first year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Baylor star averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.

He also started in 49 games.

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
This summer, Prince will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Considering Prince is a solid role player, he will likely have several teams around the NBA with interest.

In addition, the Lakers could also look to retain him.

Prince was initially the 12th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons in the league.

In addition to Los Angeles, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Apr 7, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) dives for the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
His career averages are 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 502 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (seven starts) with the Timberwolves, Lakers and Hawks.

As for the Lakers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Prince did not start in any of the playoff games.

Following the season, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham.

