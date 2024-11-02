Significant News About Gregg Popovich Before Timberwolves-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.
For the game, the Spurs will not have their head coach on the sideline, as Gregg Popovich has been ruled out due to an illness.
Via Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News: "We've been informed Gregg Popovich is under the weather and will not be coaching tonight vs. Minnesota.
Mitch Johnson will be coaching in his place."
The Spurs come into the evening with a 2-3 record in their first five games.
They most recently defeated the Utah Jazz by a score of 106-88 in Salt Lake City.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama led the team with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Spurs will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
Popovich is in his 29th season at the helm for the franchise.
They have won five NBA Championships in that span.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
Most recently, they beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 119-116.
Following the Spurs, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center in Minnesota.