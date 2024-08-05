Significant News Reported About Scoot Henderson
Scoot Henderson is coming off his rookie year in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 20-year-old guard finished the season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported intriguing news about Henderson.
Via Wojnarowski: "Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson — the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — has joined @KlutchSports and CEO Rich Paul for his representation, Paul tells ESPN."
Paul has an abundance of clients around the NBA such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Tyrese Maxey, Dejounte Murray and others.
In addition, he represents Trail Blazers starting forward Jerami Grant.
Henderson was the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, so there is a lot of belief that he could be a potential All-Star one day.
While he got off to a slow start to his pro career, Henderson is only 20 on a rebuilding team, so it will likely take a lot of time for him to develop.
Klutch Sports Group also announced the news.
Via Klutch Sports Group: "Welcome Scoot Henderson!"
As for the Trail Blazers, they have a lot of young talent on the roster.
That said, they are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs for each of the previous three seasons.