Skip Bayless Congratulates LeBron James After Historic Performance
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers won by a score of 128-123 to improve to 7-4 in their first 11 games.
LeBron James was brilliant, finishing with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 13/22 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range.
Via theScore: "At 39 years old, LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles. 🤯"
Many people reacted to his big performance, and one person who sent out a post was Skip Bayless.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 177,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Bayless wrote: "Congrats to LeBron James for a 3rd straight triple double at nearly 40 years of age."
Bayless has been one of the biggest critics of James for his entire career.
Many fans responded to the former FS1 and ESPN star's post.
@Mrs_Tee_Carter: "When your haters have no choice but to accept your greatness, you know you’re doing something right! 💪 Keep shining and let them watch from the sidelines!"
@BrendanSpiegel_: "It's gonna be crazy when Skip reveals he's a huge LeBron fan and just said everything to motivate him"
@NauldtheGreat: "Skip just congratulated Bron. Must be something the producer asked."
@TGlupondo: "U have decided to become a believer"
James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 45.9% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the season.