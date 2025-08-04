Fastbreak

Skip Bayless Made His Feelings Clear About Lakers Star Luka Doncic

Skip Bayless sent out a post about Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after he was called for a foul in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after he was called for a foul in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is coming off his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-time NBA All-Star put up strong numbers, but the team lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

This summer, Doncic has been putting a lot of work into his body.

Via Men's Health Mag: "Our digital cover star, Luka Doncic, ready to take his game (and the Lakers) to new levels of dominance. And this summer shred has been years in the making."

This week, Skip Bayless sent out a post where he made his feelings clear about Doncic.

Bayless wrote: "After 7 NBA seasons, Luka finally put himself through a crash-diet boot camp, got in shape & gave the cover story to Men's Health - just in time to sign a new 3-year deal with the Lakers. For their sake, I hope he has made permanent changes to the way he eats, drinks & trains."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.