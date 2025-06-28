Skip Bayless Makes Feelings Clear About Cavs-Bulls Trade
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers had made a deal involving Lonzo Ball.
Via Charania: "Bulls trading Lonzo Ball to Cleveland for Isaac Okoro."
Many people reacted to the trade on social media, and one person who made their feelings clear was Skip Bayless.
His post had over 50,000 impressions in five hours.
Bayless wrote: "Lonzo Ball is a nice pickup for the Cavs with the 2nd best odds to win it all next year. At 27 he has played only 48 games a year for 6 (missing 2 full years). Health obviously big if. But capable of 12/8/8, 40% from 3, all-defense D at 6-6."
Ball missed nearly three years due to injury, so he was only able to play in 70 total games with the Bulls.
The former UCLA star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via @Precision80: "Lonzo Ball’s Impact for the Bulls in 2025 was Elite:
ORTG when On:
116.9
ORTG when Off:
114.0
+2.9 ORTG Swing
DRTG when On:
110.4
DRTG when Off:
117.2
-6.8 DRTG Swing
The Bulls were +9.7 Points better with Lonzo on the court this season"
The Cavs finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).