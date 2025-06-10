Skip Bayless Makes Bold Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Prediction
The 2025 NBA Finals are currently tied up at 1-1 after the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers split the first two games in Oklahoma.
Despite the Pacers winning Game 1 (on the road), Skip Bayless thinks that the Thunder will defeat the Pacers in five games (h/t ClutchPoints).
Bayless (via The Skip Bayless Show): "The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to win the NBA Finals in five games, because they're way better than the Indiana Pacers... They can play much better than they did tonight when they won by 16 points in Game 2. They are not in the same universe with the Oklahoma City Thunder."
The Thunder had been as having a chance to pull off a sweep (or win in five games) before the series started.
That said, the Pacers won Game 1 in Oklahoma City, which raised the possibility they could make the series exciting.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday night in Indiana, which means the Pacers have an excellent chance to put significant pressure on the Thunder.