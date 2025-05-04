Skip Bayless Makes Bold Prediction About LeBron James' NBA Future
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Despite turning 40 in December, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James still remains one of the best 15 players in the league.
After the loss, James was noncommittal about his NBA future.
On May 1, Skip Bayless made his feelings clear about James' NBA future.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 460,000 impressions.
Bayless wrote: "Book it: LeBron will play next season. You'll know when he's going to retire because he will announce it before his final season, so he can have a farewell tour and get celebrated in every city as he plays his last game there. He'll never miss that."
Many fans commented on his post.
@AU_HOOPS: "That’s not a bad thing. He deserves to be celebrated in that kind of fashion."
@YoniUTD7: "I think he’ll announce his retirement 10 games or so into his final season. Same way as Kobe, he’ll just realize he doesn’t want it anymore."
@Mr_Rdz3: "Can't fault LeBron for a farewell tour becausethey'regivenout of respect. He's been the face of the NBA for the last 20+ years"
@booyakid: "You won't have anything to talk about if he doesn't play!"
James finished his 22nd NBA season with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.