Skip Bayless Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James was one of the most talked about rookies in NBA history.
He appeared in 27 total games for the Los Angeles Lakers after being selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 20-year-old is currently playing for the Lakers at 2026 NBA Summer League.
On Thursday night, the Lakers will play Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas.
Before the game, Skip Bayless spoke about Bronny.
Bayless: "LeBron and Savannah did a great job raising this young man, because I see no hints of spoiled, rotten kid... Maybe it would help to see a little bit more of I am bleeping LeBron James Jr... Sometimes, I wonder just how desperately, badly Bronny really, really, really wants to be a very good NBA player... Bronny, obviously doesn't need the NBA... Maybe he has other interests... Does he love playing basketball the way his dad has always loved playing basketball?"
During their most Summer League game, Bayless sent out a post (via X) that had over 280 likes and 125,000 impressions.
He wrote (on July 8): "I'm watching Bronny's Lakers play a Summer League game at the Chase Center in San Francisco and it looks like the number of fans in the stands match Bronny's number -- 9. COME ON, PEOPLE, THIS IS LEBRON JAMES JR. Such shameful disrespect."
Bronny finished his rookie NBA season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field.
He scored 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 20.