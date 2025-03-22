Skip Bayless Makes Shocking Cooper Flagg NBA Prediction
Cooper Flagg is the most notable player in the NCAA Tournament.
The Duke star is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Before the NCAA Tournament began, Skip Bayless made a bold statement (via X) about Flagg.
Bayless Wrote (on March 20): "Duke is going to win the National Championship. My logic is simply this: Cooper Flagg is going to be a better NBA player than Carmelo Anthony was. So Cooper Flagg is about to be by far the best player in this tournament:"
While Duke making a run for the title would surprise no one, Bayless makes a strong claim that Flagg will be better than future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.
After winning the 2003 National Championship with Syracuse, Anthony went on to be a ten-time NBA All-Star.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse with 33 points in a win against Texas to advance to the National Championship game! (2003)
33 PTS
14 REB
3 STL
63% FG (12/19)"
Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via ACC Network: "COOPER. FLAGG.
The first ACC player with 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in the regular season in the last 25 years"
Duke is currently in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
They will play Baylor on Sunday afternoon in North Carolina.