Skip Bayless Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-96.
Bronny James finished the game with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 12 mintues of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Skip Bayless.
His post had over 240 likes and 79,000 impressions.
Bayless wrote: "Bronny got a little more aggressive playing the entire 4th q as Lakers blew out the Wiz in Wash. Nice steal & touchdown pass. Made an and-1. Has made all his NBA free throws - 5-5. But 0-9 from NBA 3. Tonight: 1-6 from floor , 5 pts. BUT CROWDS ALWAYS ROOT LIKE CRAZY FOR HIM."
Many people responded to Bayless.
@DanRSparkman: "All this crowd affection won’t change his game. He still isn’t NBA level and needs to upgrade. If he can’t it will justify for many fans that Bronny is in the game bc of papa."
@Sports_Takes_00: "If LeBron isn't retiring at the end of this year, then he should have let Bronny play 1 more year in college to hone his skills, then they could have played together next season. Kid was forced in a tough position."
@clinkie44: "Love that he was aggressive out there!"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has appeared in 14 games for the Lakers (in addition to his time in the G League).