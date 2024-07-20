Skip Bayless Reacts To Latest Russell Westbrook News
Russell Westbrook is among the most popular players in the NBA and is still a productive role player at 35.
The 2017 MVP was recently traded to the Utah Jazz (via the Los Angeles Clippers), and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook is expected to sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Following the news, FS1's Skip Bayless revealed his thoughts (via Undisputed).
Bayless: "I have been anti-Russ from the start. I've got nothing personal against him. When you are a high-volume three-point shooter and you're around 30% for your career, it's hard to live with that. When you are the ultimate turnover machine, plus a poor shooter and plus a poor free throw shooter, it's hard to live with that."
Bayless also wrote on X: "Just to be clear about this, if the Nuggets do what Paul Pierce suggests, and start Russell Westbrook at point guard, it will be a DISASTER ... and Joker will soon be saying privately, "What was I thinking?""
Last season, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range for the Clippers.
Bayless has been a critic of Westbrook for a long time.
Back in 2022, Westbrook called out Bayless (on X).
Bayless wrote on June 23, 2022: "Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick."
Westbrook wrote on June 24, 2022: "Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."