Skip Bayless Rips Golden State Warriors Legend Draymond Green
Skip Bayless has had a long career in media sharing a lot of controversial opinions.
Recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called out Bayless (via The Big Podcast).
Green: "The biggest hater outside of the NBA is Skip Bayless, for sure. Dude just sits up there and spews hate. I hope I give him a soundbite for his show because it's dying."
On Thursday, Bayless made strong remarks about Green (via The Skip Bayless Show).
Bayless: "Here's the astonishing truth about Draymond Green. In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history. By far. The dirtiest player in NBA history by far is Draymond Green."
Green and Bayless are both known to share their feelings, so the remarks do not come as surprises.
That said, Bayless makes a bold claim about Green, who will be a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Green finished this past season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.
The former Michigan State star was suspended twice during the regular season.
While the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs this past year, they have been to the Finals six times since the 2015 season.
Green has won four NBA Championships over his 12 seasons in the league (all with Golden State).
His career averages are 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.