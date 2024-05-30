Fastbreak

Skip Bayless Rips Golden State Warriors Legend Draymond Green

Skip Bayless recently spoke about Draymond Green.

Ben Stinar

Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts after missing a shot against the LA Clippers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless has had a long career in media sharing a lot of controversial opinions.

Recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called out Bayless (via The Big Podcast).

Green: "The biggest hater outside of the NBA is Skip Bayless, for sure. Dude just sits up there and spews hate. I hope I give him a soundbite for his show because it's dying."

On Thursday, Bayless made strong remarks about Green (via The Skip Bayless Show).

Bayless: "Here's the astonishing truth about Draymond Green. In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history. By far. The dirtiest player in NBA history by far is Draymond Green."

Green and Bayless are both known to share their feelings, so the remarks do not come as surprises.

That said, Bayless makes a bold claim about Green, who will be a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Green finished this past season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

The former Michigan State star was suspended twice during the regular season.

Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) being tended to by medical staff after being fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

While the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs this past year, they have been to the Finals six times since the 2015 season.

Green has won four NBA Championships over his 12 seasons in the league (all with Golden State).

His career averages are 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

