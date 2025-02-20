Skip Bayless Sends Heartfelt Message To LaVar Ball Following Foot Amputation
On Wednesday, TMZ reported the heartbreaking news that LaVar Ball had his foot amputated.
Ball is the father of Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets).
Via TMZ: "LaVar Ball Has Foot Amputated After Medical Issue"
Many people sent their well wishes to LaVar.
One person who sent out a post (via X) was Skip Bayless.
His post had over 9,000 likes and 375,000 impressions in one day.
Bayless wrote: "Thinking about you, LaVar. Pulling for you. Just prayed for your recovery."
LaVar gained a lot of notoriety when Lonzo was coming out of UCLA in 2017.
He made a lot of media appearances (and several with Bayless).
Lonzo ended up being selected with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans (in addition to the Bulls).
Right now, the 27-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.
Three years later, LaMelo was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Barstool Sports (on January 18): "Gelo Ball performing Tweaker at a Lions playoff game the day after Lonzo and LaMelo guarded each other in an NBA game
LaVar told you he was going 3/3 with his sons"