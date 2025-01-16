Skip Bayless Was Wrong About Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James has been one of the most talked about players before (and during) the 2024-25 NBA season.
One person who had high hopes for the former USC guard was Skip Bayless.
Back in July, Bayless predicted (via The Skip Bayless Show) that Bronny would be playing real minutes with the Lakers.
Bayless: "I think he'll be more calm, cool and collected in the eye of next year's storm than even his father will be. I think he'll play pretty well alongside his father... You have a first-time head coach trying to juggle minutes with Bronny and proven veterans who are not going to love it when Bronny gets his 12 minutes, 14 minutes and 16 minutes and maybe even some nights 20 minutes a game... I think Bronny will be pretty good."
While Bronny's development will take time, Bayless was incorrect about the 20-year-old playing any meaningful minutes.
So far, he has appeared in just nine games with an average of 2.4 minutes of playing time.
On October 30, Bronny played a career-high five minutes, so he has been unable to come close to the minutes that Bayless predicted he would be given as a rookie.
Bronny is currently averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.4% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in seven Tip-Off Tournament G League games.
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
They are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.