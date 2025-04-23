Snoop Dogg Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Star Steph Curry
Steph Curry is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
The Golden State Warriors guard has established himself as the best shooter of all time.
At 37, he is still a dominant player who finished this past season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg spoke about Curry when he made an appearance on ESPN's First Take.
Snoop Dogg: "I just feel like the way Steph has changed the game. He changed the whole game of basketball. That says a lot. When I played, you would never run to the basket and throw it out for a three-point... Steph got everybody in the world shooting threes. Including big men, and that's all because of Steph... He changed the game. He's a point guard, but he shoots like a shooting guard."
Many fans commented on Snoop Dogg's remarks about Curry.
@__Qb___: "Basketball truly a game of era’s."
@_ChefCurry_30: "Steph passed Magic 3 years ago. We in the GOAT talks now!!!!"
@Gardas111: "Snoop always been a real one"
Curry has spent all 16 years of his NBA career with the Warriors.
He has career averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 1,026 games.
The two-time MVP has led Golden State to four NBA Championships since 2015.