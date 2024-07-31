Snoop Dogg Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The team won their first game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia by a score of 110-84.
Edwards finished his first ever Olympic game with 11 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 19 minutes off the bench.
On Wednesday, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 160,000 likes in four hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "Lock In Twin"
One person who left a comment was Snoop Dogg.
His comment had over 500 likes in three hours.
Snoop Dogg wrote: "Go to work Nefew 🐐"
Snoop Dogg is also in Paris at the Olympics.
Via Bleacher Report on July 26: "Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch 🔥"
Edwards has become one of the most popular players in the NBA at 22.
He is coming off his fourth year in the league (all with the Timberwolves).
The former UGA star averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Team USA was led by Kevin Durant during their victory over Serbia.
The Phoenix Suns star came off the bench to score 23 points while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in only 17 minutes of playing time.
They resume action on Wednesday with a matchup against South Sudan.