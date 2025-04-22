Sports World Celebrates Cooper Flagg's Massive NBA Announcement
Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent years.
The Duke superstar is coming off a historic freshman season where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
Via Underdog NBA: "Cooper Flagg ends his freshman season averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG.
Underclassmen in NCAA D-I history to average 19/7/4/1/1:
Cooper Flagg
Larry Bird"
On Monday, Flagg declared for the 2025 NBA Draft (via Instagram).
Many people around the sports world reacted to his post.
Micah Parsons: "Duke legend 🔥"
Cam Wilder: "congrats gang"
Kon II Knueppel: "Let’s go brotha! 💙"
Terrence Ross: "👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Ryan Young: "Congrats Coop, hope some one will take a chance on you in the mid to late second round ✊🏻🙌🏻"
Kristopher London: "💪🏽💙"
Jessica Sims: "One of one. Congrats coop! Can’t wait for the next chapter 🔥"
Khaman Maluach: "Cooper Flagg my brotha 💙"
Flagg led Duke to the Final Four for the first time since the 2022 season.
He is expected to be the first pick in the draft.
Via ACC Network: "Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft.
National Player of the Year
National Freshman of the Year
Julius Erving Award winner
Consensus First Team All-American
ACC Player of the Year
ACC Rookie of the Year
Go be great Coop"