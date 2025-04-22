Sports World Celebrates Cooper Flagg's Massive NBA Announcement

Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft.



🏆 National Player of the Year

🏆 National Freshman of the Year

🏆 Julius Erving Award winner

🏆 Consensus First Team All-American

🏆 ACC Player of the Year

🏆 ACC Rookie of the Year



