Sports World Celebrates Cooper Flagg's Massive NBA Announcement

Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft.



πŸ† National Player of the Year

πŸ† National Freshman of the Year

πŸ† Julius Erving Award winner

πŸ† Consensus First Team All-American

πŸ† ACC Player of the Year

πŸ† ACC Rookie of the Year



Go be great Coop 😈 pic.twitter.com/AQv9fOPwNT