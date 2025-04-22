Fastbreak

Sports World Celebrates Cooper Flagg's Massive NBA Announcement

Duke star Cooper Flagg declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent years.

The Duke superstar is coming off a historic freshman season where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

Via Underdog NBA: "Cooper Flagg ends his freshman season averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG.

Underclassmen in NCAA D-I history to average 19/7/4/1/1:

Larry Bird"

On Monday, Flagg declared for the 2025 NBA Draft (via Instagram).

Many people around the sports world reacted to his post.

Micah Parsons: "Duke legend 🔥"

Cam Wilder: "congrats gang"

Kon II Knueppel: "Let’s go brotha! 💙"

Terrence Ross: "👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

Ryan Young: "Congrats Coop, hope some one will take a chance on you in the mid to late second round ✊🏻🙌🏻"

Kristopher London: "💪🏽💙"

Jessica Sims: "One of one. Congrats coop! Can’t wait for the next chapter 🔥"

Khaman Maluach: "Cooper Flagg my brotha 💙"

Flagg led Duke to the Final Four for the first time since the 2022 season.

He is expected to be the first pick in the draft.

Via ACC Network: "Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

National Player of the Year
National Freshman of the Year
Julius Erving Award winner
Consensus First Team All-American
ACC Player of the Year
ACC Rookie of the Year

Go be great Coop"

