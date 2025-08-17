Sports World Comments On NBA Legend Magic Johnson's Thoughtful Post
Magic Johnson recently celebrated his 66th birthday.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) still remains very active on social media.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 22,000 likes.
Johnson wrote: "Cookie curated a great birthday dinner with some of our closest friends for me last night at Spago. The world famous chef and entrepreneur Wolfgang Puck was there to greet us and welcome us to his restaurant. The meal was just outstanding and I had so much fun on my birthday! I want to thank my beautiful and lovely wife Cookie for making my 66th birthday special!"
Several people around the sports world commented on Johnson's post.
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday Legend!!!"
Alex Rodriguez: "❤️🙌🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday big bro!!!!!! I left you a message on your phone as well!!!!!"
Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Michael Cooper were also among the NBA players to like the post.
Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft after winning the National Championship at Michigan State.
He spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Lakers.
His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
Via NBA Retweet: "Magic Johnson’s career resume:
12x All-Star
10x All-NBA
5x NBA Champion
3x FMVP
3x MVP
4x Assist Champion
2x Steal Champion
17.7k Career Points
10.1k Career Assists
1x NCAA Champion
No. 32 retired by Lakers
Happy 66th Birthday Magic"