Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Viral Dunk In Lakers-Heat Game

Bronny James had a huge dunk during Sunday's victory.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bronny James is going into his second NBA season.

He is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old helped lead the Lakers to a 103-83 victory over the Miami Heat.

He also had a huge dunk that went viral on social media.

Via Bleacher Report: "BRONNY THROWS IT DOWN 😤😤"

Many people around the sports world commented on Bronny's big dunk.

Troy Daniels: "😮🔥🔥"

Austin Rivers: "His 1 foot pop off the floor is dangerous. Very pops like"

LeSean McCoy: "🆙"

Kazeem Famuyide: "Chill Bronny!"

NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "Those damn genetics strong!! Bounce crazy"

Via Bleacher Report Kicks: "Take off for @bronny at the California Classic 🚀

Brought back the same Nike LeBron 20s his dad wore in 2022 for the Drew League 👑"

Bronny finished the game with ten points in just 11 minutes of playing time.

He will have a chance to prove why he deserves minutes in the rotation for the Lakers next season.

During his rookie year, the 20-year-old appeared in 27 NBA games.

Via NBA TV: "Los Angeles downs Miami in a #SummerNBA California Classic exhibition 🏀

- Cole Swider: 20 PTS | 7-10 FG - DJ Steward: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL - Bronny James: 10 PTS | 2 3PT | 11 MIN"

The Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

