Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Viral Dunk In Lakers-Heat Game
Bronny James is going into his second NBA season.
He is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League.
On Sunday, the 20-year-old helped lead the Lakers to a 103-83 victory over the Miami Heat.
He also had a huge dunk that went viral on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "BRONNY THROWS IT DOWN 😤😤"
Many people around the sports world commented on Bronny's big dunk.
Troy Daniels: "😮🔥🔥"
Austin Rivers: "His 1 foot pop off the floor is dangerous. Very pops like"
LeSean McCoy: "🆙"
Kazeem Famuyide: "Chill Bronny!"
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "Those damn genetics strong!! Bounce crazy"
Via Bleacher Report Kicks: "Take off for @bronny at the California Classic 🚀
Brought back the same Nike LeBron 20s his dad wore in 2022 for the Drew League 👑"
Bronny finished the game with ten points in just 11 minutes of playing time.
He will have a chance to prove why he deserves minutes in the rotation for the Lakers next season.
During his rookie year, the 20-year-old appeared in 27 NBA games.
Via NBA TV: "Los Angeles downs Miami in a #SummerNBA California Classic exhibition 🏀
- Cole Swider: 20 PTS | 7-10 FG - DJ Steward: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL - Bronny James: 10 PTS | 2 3PT | 11 MIN"
The Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.