Sports World Reacts To NBA Star Dejounte Murray's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dejounte Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (via the Atlanta Hawks) last summer.
However, Murray only appeared in 31 games after suffering a season-ending injury.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old made a post to Instagram.
Murray wrote: "THIS S**T FOR THE ONES THAT FALL AND GET BACK UP!!!!! 💯💪🏽#DM5🖤 Blood, Sweat And Tears I’m Standing On Shaking Back To Better Than Ever!!! 😤"
Many people around the sports world commented on Murray's post.
Ryan Clark: "The come back!"
Emoni Bates: "My brotha Fr !💯"
George Hill: "Yesssirrrr Brudda 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Bruno Fernando: "5️⃣"
Tyrese Martin: "Not getting up wasn’t an option!!!"
Fred Taylor: "Yes sir!!!"
Before his season came to an end, Murray finished his first season in New Orleans with averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range.