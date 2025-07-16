Fastbreak

Sports World Reacts To NBA Star Dejounte Murray's Heartfelt Instagram Post

New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray made a post to Instagram.

Mar 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) after a game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dejounte Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (via the Atlanta Hawks) last summer.

However, Murray only appeared in 31 games after suffering a season-ending injury.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old made a post to Instagram.

Murray wrote: "THIS S**T FOR THE ONES THAT FALL AND GET BACK UP!!!!! 💯💪🏽#DM5🖤 Blood, Sweat And Tears I’m Standing On Shaking Back To Better Than Ever!!! 😤"

Many people around the sports world commented on Murray's post.

Ryan Clark: "The come back!"

Emoni Bates: "My brotha Fr !💯"

George Hill: "Yesssirrrr Brudda 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Bruno Fernando: "5️⃣"

Tyrese Martin: "Not getting up wasn’t an option!!!"

Fred Taylor: "Yes sir!!!"

Jan 20, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Before his season came to an end, Murray finished his first season in New Orleans with averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range.

