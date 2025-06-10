Sports World Sends Love To NBA Legend Stephon Marbury
Stephon Marbury was once among the best guards in the NBA.
The two-time NBA All-Star had the longest tenure of his career with the New York Knicks (five seasons).
On Tuesday, Marbury made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Please keep my family in your prayers. We have just lost our mother. I also pray for all those who are experiencing this pain 😓 now, in the future, and forever. A mother’s touch carries the power of love, the purest and most natural energy, flowing from the highest vibration.
I know this journey will be long and difficult, but with God, I will find the strength to endure. You never truly ‘get over’ losing a parent 💔 you learn to carry them with you. To anyone feeling this grief, may we all remember that our parents gave their all to make us better than they were and to teach us how to love.
Thank you for your love and support during this time. It means more than words can express."
Many people left comments on Marbury's post.
Darryl Strawberry: "So sorry for your loss.. Praying for you and your family during this difficult time! 🙏🏾🙏🏾💔"
Former NBA Player Darius Miles: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Former NBA Player Mateen Cleaves: "💫"
Former NBA Player Mark Jackson: "🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾"
👑Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: "I love you and I love Aunt Mabel."
Anthony Donahue: "❤️❤️ 😢😢"
Marbury also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns (before continuing his career in China).