Chris Paul Is On The Verge Of Significant NBA History
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
While he is no longer a superstar, Paul is still a productive player at 39.
The future Hall of Famer finished Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with 11 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field.
Last month, Paul became just the third player to reach 12,000 career assists.
He is now on the verge of passing Jason Kidd (12,091) for second on the all-time assists list.
Paul will just need three more assists to move into second place.
The only other player for him to pass would be John Stockton (15,806).
Paul is in his first season playing for the Spurs.
He is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Therefore, Paul should be able to move ahead of Kidd when the Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in San Antonio.
The 12-time All-Star was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors over 20 seasons.
The Spurs lost to the Kings by a score of 140-113.
They are now 11-12 in 23 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west.
Currently, the Spurs are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.